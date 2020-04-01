DOMESTIC abuse calls have increased dramatically during the lockdown, compared to the same period last year.

According to information gathered by El Pais from March 14 to 29, the 016 helpline received 3,382 requests, 521 more than during the same period last year.

That represents an 18% increase compared to 2019.

During the whole of March 6,271 calls were made, 597 more than 12 months ago.

That represents a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

Emails to the victim helpline also increased, going from 23 in 2019, to 85 during the lockdown period.

The Government fearing a spike in abuse, has made shelters available for victims during this period and if these aren’t available, they will be put into hotels.

This comes after the first gender violence murder occured six days after the lockdown came into effect, when a 35-year-old woman was killed by her partner.