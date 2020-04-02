SPAIN’S King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have postponed a state visit to the USA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple were due to be hosted by president Donald Trump and first lady Melania on April 21.

But now the Spanish and American authorities have mutually decided to put off the trip until the coronavirus emergency is over.

CANCELLED: Spain’s king and queen are staying home. Credit: Twitter/LaCasaDelRey.

A White House source said: “In order for the United States and Spain to continue to devote their full resources and attention to the COVID-19 response, the April 21, 2020, White House State Visit by Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain has been postponed.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the United States and the White House in the near future.

“The United States will continue to work with Spain and all of our European partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Spain’s Royal Court confirmed the news on twitter, saying they are willing to rearrange the visit as soon as possible.

The King and Letizia have cancelled their public engagements and are now in self isolation, performing their duties from home.