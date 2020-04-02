A PERSON has died in Gibraltar after having Coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms, followed by a heart attack.

The male in the age range of 55-60 had called 111, Gibraltar’s medical phone line for COVID-19, three days ago and had been self- isolating since.

At 11:45 last night, he called 111 again to let the operators know that he was having shortness of breath and an ambulance was sent to his home.

Paramedics found that the person was suffering from a heart attack and despite trying resuscitate him both at his home and in A&E, the ambulance crew were unsuccessful.

“Symptoms suggest that this death may have been COVID related,” said the Government.

“Death seems to have occurred as a result of a cardiac arrest.”

A post mortem will be carried out and the results of a swab test to see if the deceased had COVID-19 will be received shortly.

“Everyone will be heartbroken to see this cruel disease may have taken its first Gibraltarian victim, although this cannot yet be confirmed,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Every citizen must observe the rules of our lock down – social distancing is important.”

“No matter what the cause of death may ultimately be, the Government extends its condolences and the condolences of the People of Gibraltar to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Gibraltar will soon see in-house testing so that the territory can confirm tests results faster than sending them off to laboratories in Spain.

A new field hospital called the Nightingale Facility has already opened its doors to receive COVID-19 cases.