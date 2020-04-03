SPAIN recorded 932 coronavirus deaths between Thursday and Friday, new figures have revealed.

According to the Health Ministry, that brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 10,935.

While the number of deaths recorded has slightly dropped from Thursday (950), it is still alarmingly high.

The number of confirmed cases has also climbed to 117,710, an increase of 7,472 from yesterday.

While the number of cases is still on the up, the rate of infection is continuing to decline, as it had been doing since last Tuesday before experiencing a spike on Wednesday morning.

The number of people recovering from the coronavirus is also growing, with 30,513 having been rid of the disease.

That’s an increase of 3,500 since yesterday.

It means the infection rate (7,472) and the recovery rate (3,500) are getting closer to one another, signalling that Spain is heading in the right direction.