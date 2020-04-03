SOME superheroes don’t wear capes.

This is the case for all the health workers worldwide – the real heroes of the coronavirus crisis.

The people that risk their health with very little protection provided to them in order to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Yesterday, exactly a week on from March 26, the entirety of the UK went to the end of their driveways or to their windows and balconies to applaud the NHS workers.

Television channels such as BBC News and Sky News had shots from around the country showing the solidarity of the British public in thanking its heroes.

This time we even took our pots and pans to make even more noise.

The neighbours in the house across the street from us were letting off fireworks as part of their thanks.

Although it doesn’t physically help NHS staff with the facilities and equipment that they lack, hopefully we can help them mentally and spiritually and show them that the whole nation is behind them.