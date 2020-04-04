THIS is the heartwarming moment a patient was released from the ICU at Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca.

The patient, named only as Francisco, had been fighting for his life just days before after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Doctors and nurses lined up to give Francisco a rapturous round of applause as he was taken off a ventilator and wheeled out of the ICU.

Making a heart-shaped gesture with his hands in a show of gratitude to frontline healthcare workers, Francisco can be seen fighting back the tears.

He will now be treated at a general ward in the hospital where it is expected that he will make a full recovery.

The emotive footage was shared by the Government of the Balearic Islands who praised the efforts of all those leading the battle against the virus.

THANK YOU: Francisco showed his gratitude to those who saved his life

A video has also emerged online of a 90-year-old man who was released from the ICU at Son Espases.

The special moment was shared by his grandson who thanked hospital staff for saving the life of his grandfather.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands are achieving positive results to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

In the last week, infection rates have steadily decreased, offering the country a glimmer of hope during this unprecedented health crisis.

In the last 24 hours, only 14 more people have been diagnosed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,271.

Of those infected, 634 are being treated in hospital and 114 are in the ICU.

In another positive sign, the number of ‘cured’ patients has almost doubled overnight, rising from 249 to 422.

It comes as the Government has extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown until April 26.

The death toll in Spain currently stands at 11,744 and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 124,736.