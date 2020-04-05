IT is not often you get to include yourself in a select group of publishers, some who’ve been in business for OVER A CENTURY.

But this week our online portal www.theolivepress.es has soared to new heights… and even above the UK’s long-established Daily Mirror, set up in 1903.

Sitting at 134th position in the most-read websites in the UK this week, we are also above the Metro, the Daily Star AND every regional newspaper you can name, according to Amazon’s Alexa.com.

It is a true honour to be jostling for position with one of the true greats of British publishing, the campaigning Mirror, a once five-million selling tabloid, whose famous editor Hugh Cudlipp, wrote the book Publish and be Damned!

Of course, we know much of this is down to the current coronavirus crisis, but equally it is down to our excellent team of hard-working journalists.

LIFE UNDER LOCKDOWN: The Olive Press has continued to operate through Spain’s coronavirus crisis (pictured: a cyclist in Palma de Mallorca’s Placa d’Espanya ©theOlivePress)

The group of 14 scribes scattered around the country (and one currently trapped in London), have written a steady stream of exclusive stories on the biggest health emergency of our times.

So good they are, that over three days last week, one lazy, low-rent local rag, copied A SHOCKING 34 of them onto its website within a few hours of us publishing them.

But that’s not all.

Top 200 in Spain

In Spain, our website has also soared into the Top 200, sitting at 183rd position this week.

And globally, we sit at 6,406th most important site (by hits), if you accept Alexa’s analytics.

But even if you don’t you’ll hopefully trust our actual Google analytics figures, which we publish above.

They make for enticing reading for any business owner looking to get seen around Spain in these troubling times.

