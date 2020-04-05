THE number of people killed by COVID-19 in Spain has dropped for the third consecutive day in a sign that the country is beating the virus.

Some 674 people lost their lives between Saturday and Sunday, down from the 809 killed in the previous 24 hours.

It brings the total death toll to 12,418.

Meanwhile the number of infected has grown by 6,023 to a total of 130,759.

While still increasing, the rate of infection has dropped by 1,000 in 24 hours, down from 7,026 on Saturday and 7,472 on Friday.

In another positive sign, the number of daily ‘cured’ COVID-19 patients has also grown for the third day in a row, getting closer to matching the number of new infections.

There are now 38,080 people in Spain who have caught the virus and overcome it, with 3,861 of those being in the past 24 hours (up from the 3,706 recorded yesterday).

The statistics suggest Spain is successfully flattening the curve after being placed under a nationwide lockdown since March 15.