FORMER Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole has revealed he and his family are stuck at their Mallorca holiday home.

Spain’s coronavirus restrictions mean the TV hunk is unable to leave the property he owns with wife Zoe on the idyllic island.

The couple are on lockdown with their two children, Aurelia, seven, and Dante, two, and have been making the most of their pool and BBQ.

AL FRESCO: Brendan whips up a BBQ for the family

New Zealand ballroom dancer, Brendan, 43, posted a selfie online of him cooking up some meat and potatoes, with a message for celeb chef Gordon Ramsay.

He said: “Just doing a little #cookingwithgordon 10 minutes live. Mine is not the same, but when in Mallorca…Will have to watch again.”

His partner Zoe, a model and lifestyle blogger, also posted a selfie online as she enjoyed a glass of wine.

Commenting on Spain’s newly-extended lockdown, she said: “Today we’re happy as the sun came out for the first time in over a week!

“Here in Spain they’ve just announced further lockdown until 26th April. Day before my birthday!

“I honestly believe it’s the right thing to do though and although it’s hard we will get through it (with the help of sunshine and wine!)”

Zoe and Brendan have been married since 2010. He left the BBC’s Strictly in 2018.