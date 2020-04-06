THE UEFA President has said that the Champions League and the Europa League could be abandoned if coronavirus restrictions are still in place in September.

Aleksander Ceferin said: “We can’t play it out in September or October.

“If the authorities do not allow us to play, then we cannot play.”

The Slovenian also added that playing matches between closed doors would be preferred to abandoning games.

Both competitions are halfway through their Round of 16 ties, as the football suspensions came in without all ties having been completed.

The 52-year-old said: “The fact is that we really don’t know much.

“We are waiting for the development of this terrible situation in the world, and mainly in Europe.

“It is still better to play the game behind closed doors and have it on television, which is what the people need and want because it brings positive energy to their homes, than not playing at all.

“That’s what the people want, that brings positive energy, and it will be July or August.”