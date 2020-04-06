A SECOND footballer from Galician La Liga side Celta Vigo has broken Spain’s lockdown restrictions to fly back to his home country of Russia for ‘personal reasons’.

The 30-year-old striker Fedor Smolov made the decision due to the ‘closing of the borders’ and insisted that he kept the club aware of his movements throughout.

“Due to the situation of the closing of the borders, I have been forced to return to Russia to be closer to my family,” read a statement on the striker’s Instagram page.

“I am very grateful to Celta for their support and I would like to make it clear that I informed the club of my steps,” he continued.

According to a source at the club, Smolov requested to leave Spain for Russia but the club initially refused due to the decision not being authorised by La Liga officials.

However Celta relented and allowed Smolov to travel, but it is unsure whether he will face any repercussions from either his club or the authorities.

This is the second time a Celta Vigo player has flouted the guidelines.

Last week, Danish international Pione Sisto drove 3,000 kilometres from Spain to Denmark to be with his family.

He is currently facing an internal investigation and possible punishment for his trip as his club was not made aware of his decision until he arrived in Denmark.