ORIHUELA Policia Local arrested three people over the this weekend for breaking the lock-down rules put in place because of the Nation State of Emergency.

The first was a 43-year-old woman who, once apprehended, insulted and assaulted the agents.

A teenager that fled on their moped after seeing a police checkpoint, but then fell into a drainage channel in Villamartín.

His problems were compounded when he had to be rescued by the same patrol, and then arrested.

And what the police describe as ‘a 30-year-old repeat offender’ was also arrested for the fourth time, contravening nationwide rules restricting movement during the Coronavirus pandemic.

subscribeSubscribe to Olive Press TV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.