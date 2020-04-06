ORIHUELA Policia Local arrested three people over the this weekend for breaking the lock-down rules put in place because of the Nation State of Emergency.

The first was a 43-year-old woman who, once apprehended, insulted and assaulted the agents.

A teenager that fled on their moped after seeing a police checkpoint, but then fell into a drainage channel in Villamartín.

His problems were compounded when he had to be rescued by the same patrol, and then arrested.

And what the police describe as ‘a 30-year-old repeat offender’ was also arrested for the fourth time, contravening nationwide rules restricting movement during the Coronavirus pandemic.