MORE than 40 families have been caught escaping to their second homes the Costa Blanca over Palm Sunday weekend.

Cars were stopped and drivers fined in regions such as Javea, Denia, Gandia and Oliva.

Javea’s Local Police in particular were prolific in denouncing 30 people between Saturday-Monday who had travelled from another autonomous community.

Policia Local in Denia denounced two people for visiting their holiday homes.

In La Safor, five people were denounced for travelling to second homes during Spain’s Semana Santa.

Oliva also saw two denuncias over the weekend for families travelling to their homes from other parts of Spain.