POLICE have arrested a burglar who broke a window at a nursing home in Valencia.

Policia Nacional arrived at the home following a tip off that a man had entered with his dog just before midnight on Friday.

Agents found the man on the first floor hiding behind a sofa. He was carrying a head-torch, a USB port and two packs of cards.

He had left his dog outside the home while entering through the broken window.

A television also showed signs the alleged burglar had attempted to rip it from a wall.

The man resisted arrest and now faces charges of burglary and assaulting a police officer.

It comes as Madrid today admitted that 90% of fatalities at nursing homes in the capital died with symptoms of coronavirus, report El Pais.

Regional Vicepresident, Ignacio Aguado, told reporters this morning that 4,260 of 4,750 deaths across 710 private and public nursing homes could be attributed to coronavirus.

“I want to send a message of solidarity and condolence to all the families who have suffered a loss,” Aguado said during a telematic press conference.

“In many cases, they have not been able to even say goodbye to their deceased loved one.

“The figures are much higher than an ordinary month, because when the virus enters a residence it is truly devastating.

“That is why it is so important for older people to protect themselves: they are the most vulnerable population stratum to this pandemic, which unfortunately is lethal for them. In just 24 hours, an older person can go from being well to losing their lives. They are devastating data that we are fighting against.”

He added that in March 2019 a total of 460 people died across 200 public nursing homes.