A BOY has been arrested after posting online he had COVID-19 symptoms and had recently arrived in Gandia, in the Comunitat Valenciana, from Madrid.

The young man wrote on a social media profile he had come to the ‘pig farm’ called Gandia and laughed at locals ‘stuck in their homes’.

“I came here three days ago, because my hospital in Madrid is full and I have symptoms of COVID-19,” he wrote.

“If I don’t recover in a few days I will go to hospital and see what happens. Otherwise I will continue my daily outings to the beach, enjoying the sun, while you stay at your homes all bitter. Haha, bye.”

Guardia Civil and Policia Local de Daimus this morning detained the young man on a charge of public disorder for creating unnecessary alarm.

After opening the door to agents, the boy broke down in tears, reports COPE Onda Naranja.

His case has been forwarded to the courts where a judge will decide the young man’s punishment while Spain battles the coronavirus pandemic.