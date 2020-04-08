A REPEAT offender has been put in the docks after receiving 32 police fines in Elche.

The man was hit by 14 Policia Local fines and 18 Policia Nacional fines for breaking the confinement rules outlined in Spain’s state of alarm Royal Decree to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subdirector general for logistics and innovation of the Policia Nacional, Jose Garcia Molina, told reporters his force was ‘surprised and angered’ at the man’s behaviour in ignoring calls for solidarity.

He announced the man has been charged and will appear in court during a press briefing following Tuesday’s daily meeting of the technical committee steering Spain through the coronavirus crisis.

Molina added that Policia Nacional has discovered a WhatsApp group in which a hundred people have participated to organise public disorders and attack agents in Algeciras. Three people who managed the group have been detained.