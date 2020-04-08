A WOMAN has been saved from the hands of her alleged violent partner after alerting pharmacists to the abuse by using a safe-word.

The woman had asked a clerk for a mascarilla-19 – the keyword to activate the victim protection protocol against gender violence during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The Policia Nacional were immediately called, arriving at the pharmacy a short time later.

Taking her to a back room to conduct an interview, the victim confessed that her partner had grown extremely violent in the last few weeks.

She claimed that the man, whom she had met on a dating site, had abused her physically and psychologically since he moved into her home.

On one occasion he had threatened her with a knife, with the woman also claiming that she had been raped by her partner several times.

After taking a statement, officers proceeded to arrest the man at the woman’s home.

He was forcibly removed from the property and taken to the police headquarters where he has been charged with sexual assault and gender violence.

As part of a campaign to increase safety and prevent possible cases of gender-based violence during the state of alarm, pharmacies across Mallorca have been turned into safe spaces for victims.

Launched by the government of the Canary Islands, the initiative has been rolled out in other autonomous communities and cities, including Valencia.