THE police have arrested a gang of thieves who committed 57 robberies in the province of Malaga.

The Policia Nacional arrested a gang of ten who stole from religious buildings, golf courses, supermarkets, restaurants, jewellery stores and car rentals.

They managed to commit 40 of those robberies between September and November of last year, along different towns and cities on the Costa del Sol.

All the cases according to the police worked in a similar way, they always acted when the establishments had closed.

They forced the locks with precision tools and directly removed safes and vending or tobacco machines.

They did it quickly, professionally, and using ‘sophisticated techniques,’ such as the use of frequency inhibitors and micro-cameras.

Eight of the members are Spanish, one is French and one is from the Philippines, with all being between the ages of 19 and 27.

Police sources explain that the operation is still open and that it is not ruled out that more robberies can be attributed to this gang in the coming days.

Similarly, it is believed that further arrests could be carried out as well.