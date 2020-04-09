SOME 683 people in Spain have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Figures from the Health Ministry released this morning now put the total death toll from coronavirus at 15,238.

While it’s tragic news for hundreds of families, the latest figures give hope that Spain’s death rate has restarted its decline after falling from the 757 new deaths recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 5,756, bringing the total number of cases to 152,446.

The infection rate has seen its third consecutive daily rise, up from 5,478 yesterday.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 stands at 52,165.

The new figures come as Pedro Sanchez defended the proposed extension of the nationwide lockdown until at least April 26 to the Spanish congress this morning.

The prime minister said the measures, which have seen people confined to their homes since March 15, are bringing the pandemic ‘under control’.

The PSOE leader also called for the EU to come together to tackle the crisis.

“The EU is in danger if there is no solidarity,” he said, “This scenario requires strength. Cuts and austerity are not the way forward.”

Sanchez has called a meeting next week for ‘those who want to help with the economic and social reconstruction’ of the country.

Far right Vox leader Santiago Abascal said he would vote against the extension, saying the government has carried out the ‘worst management in the world’.

His view is at odds with the World Health Organisation, which praised Spain’s handling of the coronavirus crisis this week.