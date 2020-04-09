MADRID’s Royal Botanical Gardens have given hundreds of tulips to hospital staff in a show of thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visits to the gardens have been prohibited under Spain’s state of alarm rules.

But instead of letting the tulips that ‘no one is enjoying’ go to waste, staff at the Royal Botanical Gardens yesterday cut ‘hundreds’ of them to bring a smile to staff across seven hospitals in the capital.

“In a record time, staff cut the tulips and grouped them into bunches,” the gardens’ Instagram account announced, before thanking Policia Municipal for distributing the flowers.

The tulips were distributed at hospitals Gregorio Marañon, Clinico San Carlos, Ramon y Cajal, La Paz, 12 de Octubre, La Princesa and the recently-built IFEMA field hospital.