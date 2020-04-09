TORREVIEJA authorities have officially cancelled the May 2020 Fair, due to be held between 6th and 10th of next month.

The city’s mayor, Eduardo Dolón, made the announcement on the recommendations of the regional health authorities.



LATEST VICTIM: Scenes from the 2019 Sevillanas Fair

A delay until the end of May was considered but difficulties surrounding suspensions of legal contracts etc. meant the event was cancelled altogether.

The Department of Festivities wanted to express its thanks to all the organisations that were to be involved, including dance academies, choirs, horsemen, and many other local businesses.

