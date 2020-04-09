A MAN in his 70s has stabbed his brother to death, also in his 70s and then proceeded to take his own life.

The men were both single and lived together in their home in Extremadura, where they were both confined during lockdown.

The bodies were found last night by the men’s niece, who had gone round to check up on them and bring them food, as she usually did.

That’s when she found the victim in the kitchen and the alleged assailant in the bathroom.

She then proceeded to call the Guardia Civil, who came to investigate the scene.

The agents believe that the man, for reasons unknown, decided to stab his brother while he was having breakfast and then proceeded to kill himself in the bathroom shortly after.

According to post mortem information, neither had contracted COVID-19, but apparently they had both experienced anxiety attacks due to the pandemic.

Jose Pedro Rodriguez, the Mayor of Riolobos, which is the town the men lived in, said: “Although the town hasn’t experienced many coronavirus cases, we now have to deal with this.”

The City Council has decreed a week of official mourning and the municipal flags will be flown at half-mast.