A MAN has stabbed his partner before jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Valencia.

An investigation has been opened according to sources in the Civil Guard into last night’s events.

Policia Local received a call around midnight by neighbours who reported that a woman had been stabbed in the abdomen and a man had thrown himself from the fourth floor of the building in Almassora.

The 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The death of her 31-year-old partner, who was lying in the road, has been confirmed.

The man has reportedly died by suicide.

The woman was admitted to the ICU but according to municipal sources has undergone surgery and is out of danger.

According to the same sources, the partner had a history of gender violence.

This is the second case of gender violence registered in Almassora since the start of the state of alarm.

On the first occasion, a man turned himself in to the Civil Guard after allegedly killing his 35-year-old partner in front of their two children.

