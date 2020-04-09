POLICE have launched a manhunt to find an arsonist who set fire to property in Mallorca.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Local have appealed to the general public for information on the pyromaniac after a huge fire erupted in Soller.

The individual had set fire to motorbikes parked on Calle Bisbe Mateu Colom in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He torched nine of the vehicles before the flames spread to the facade of the town’s public library.

The raging fire caused mass panic among sleeping residents who heard a series of explosions as the vehicles’ engines set on fire.

Incendi provocat la matinada de dimarts a Sóller



? 9 motos cremades

???? La policia ho investiga pic.twitter.com/TRfpXBOtVs — RTVEBalears (@RTVEBalears) April 8, 2020

Alerting the emergency services, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the ferocious flames.

Officers are now scouring CCTV footage in hope of bringing the brazen suspect to justice.

DESTRUCTION: Motorbikes completely destroyed by the fire

In recent years, arsonists have terrorised the island, where in 2019, more than 300 dumpsters were set alight.

Police thought they had put a stop to the spate of arson attacks with the arrest of a serial firestarter in June.

An unnamed Spanish father-of-one, who was behind 36 different bin blazes around the city was arrested after being caught in the act on camera.

The man claimed his €76,000 campaign of destruction was due to police fining him for walking his dog without a lead.