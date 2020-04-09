“AS a leading Telecommunications provider in Spain, we has a duty to keep operating in order to facilitate communications,” says Jan McDowell, CEO of Telitec on the Costa Blanca.

“We have taken steps to maintain our networks and to keep clients connected, whilst at the same time ensuring the safety of our team and anyone we come into contact with.

“This has been testing for the whole team at Telitec. Working from home has required self-discipline. But we are determined to keep our clients in contact with their loved ones through our internet and all other forms of communications we provide.

Telitec CEO Jan McDowell said she has seen a change in how people are viewing life through the COVID-19 crisis

“Our customer service team have even taken it upon themselves to contact any client they know is alone, and to call frequently, which speaks volumes for the ethos and quality of the team.

“Everyone has played their part and I am very proud of how they have all risen to this challenge.

“On a personal note, I can feel and see a difference in the way people are viewing life – adjusting to what is really important, caring for those less fortunate, creating a community spirit and applauding those, like the health workers, who are putting their lives at risk each day to save lives.

“I only hope that when we come out the other end, and life returns to normality, that we maintain those beliefs.

“If you are a Telitec client and want to speak with us you can either call our usual number of of 965 743 473 or email (details on our website www.telitec.com). We are also offering some free minutes to keep in contact with you family and friends which you can find out more by contacting us.

“Please stay safe.”



