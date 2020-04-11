THE Government has extended the controls at the land borders with both France and Portugal for another two weeks.

The order, signed by the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande Marlaska, will take effect at midnight tonight and will be in force until midnight on Saturday, April 25.

The Ministry has also warned that the order could be ‘subject to new extensions if necessary.’

The original establishment of land border controls with the fellow two EU states, came into effect on March 17, as part of the COVID-19 containment, with the aim of protecting Spanish citizens.

In these controls, access to the country is only allowed to Spanish citizens, official residents, cross-border workers and those who provide documentary proof of causes of force majeure or situations of need.

The restrictions do not apply to the transport of goods, in order to ensure the continuity of economic activity and preserve the supply chain.

In addition, foreign personnel of a diplomatic nature are also not affected by the controls.

This comes after no changes have been made on the restrictions on the land borders with Morocco, Andorra or Gibraltar.