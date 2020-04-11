A COMPANY in Granada has become the first booze distillery in Spain to start producing alcohol-based disinfectant sprays.

Liber SL, in the municipality of Padul, has now received a permit to make the product to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic. It also means it has been able to avoid laying off staff during the crisis.

THAT’S THE SPIRIT: Alcohol production has been switched to disinfectant gels.

The company’s management has decided to stop making its Embrujo-branded whisky and Mamut label vodka and gin as well as other drinks and switch entirely to denaturised alcohol for disinfectant sprays and gels.

The company’s management explained that as it has the technical team and facilities to produce a hydrogel formula, they decided that it was more important to fight coronavirus than provide booze.

Rather than being bottled in pharmaceutical-style packages, the gel is being distributed in bottles more usually used for vodka.

Once ready the product is being sent on for distribution by companies in the pharmaceutical sector. It can also be bought direct from Liber.