A MAN on a rampage with swords in Madrid and a naked woman waving her arms atop a police car in Torremolinos.

These shocking viral videos reveal a country at breaking point.

But these two individuals are anything but alone.

After more than four weeks of confinement, millions of us across Spain are already feeling the bite.

The mental health implications of being starved of human contact and the freedom to exercise outside are numerous.

These are the harsh issues Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his PSOE administration must grapple with on a daily basis.

However these stark realities – and an economy on life support – have not stopped the government extending the lockdown until April 26.

It also hasn’t stopped the country’s police forces levying a shocking 650,000 fines, many for totally trivial and unjustified reasons.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed, as it emerged this week that a Spanish lawyer has complained to the European Parliament that his government’s actions are illegal.

Jose Ortega has seen what is happening across Europe and is appalled at his country’s response.

Exercise is permitted in the UK, France and Germany, shops are trading in Austria, Denmark is going back to school, and some Italian regions have even permitted clothes shopping.

A ‘de facto transitional dictatorship’ is how Ortega labelled Spain’s draconian measures in his legal plea, now being assessed by MEPs.

So with Brussels involved, surely now is the time for Sanchez to seriously consider relaxing some of Spain’s inhumane measures.

Builders and factory workers were back at work on Easter Monday, so please Pedro let us go for a jog. Or at least a walk, without having to use a neighbour’s pimped-out pet dog.