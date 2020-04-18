TRUTH is often said to be the first victim of wars and crises.
And, right now, it pays to be wary of any information that gets slapped on social media or rapidly Google-translated for a website.
For fake news is rife during the COVID-19 crisis, as we have discovered ourselves over the last fortnight.
Disgracefully, conspiracy theorists, keyboard warriors, people with agendas and those seeking monetary gain have been getting far too much air-time and traction.
Having good journalists to look behind the headlines, dig into sources and analyse the claims is key to having a trustworthy newspaper or website.
And as any good journalist will tell you… the best stories always carry three or four good facts.
So here we have a few:
