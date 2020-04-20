POLICIA Nacional have saved the life of a three-year-old boy who nearly suffocated to death in Valencia.

Police were called to the district of Transits after the child put a cable tie round his neck in imitation of his mother’s necklace last Thursday.

Agents – who were already in this area – rushed to find a mother screaming her baby had suffocated.

The boy was still conscious though barely able to breath and with marks of wounding from the tight cable tie.

Agents were able to remove the cable with ‘great difficult’ tie before calling medical services to the scene.

They later learned the boy was imitating his mother, and had accidentally pulled the cable tie tighter when she tried to remove it.