EASYJET has launched its Easter flight dates for next year, a full five months ahead of schedule.

Flights to Spain are on offer for as little as €35 each way.

The budget carrier announced its winter timetable in March, but has now extended bookings all the way until next April.

Alicante and Malaga are among the destinations offered for as little as €35 as part of the low cost airline’s Easter deals in 2021.

Easyjet has put on 39,000 flights between March 28 and April 18.

Robert Carey, a spokesperson said: “We know many people’s Easter holiday plans have been disrupted this year.

“So we’ve taken the decision to put our Easter flights for 2021 on sale early so our customers can either book a new break or, if they are rearranging their travel plans, have even more dates and destinations to choose from.”

If tickets are booked before April 24, then 99p checked luggage can be secured as part of the great offers, including bikes, according to SunOnline.

Luggage check-in prices range from €11.50 up to €52.

Easyjet flights are on sale as far in advance as October 2021.