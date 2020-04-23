Additional reporting by Joshua Parfitt

SEX workers in British expat hotspots are still seeing clients despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Olive Press can reveal.

Dozens of adverts offering sex work in English speaking newspapers are continuing to be printed, with one even offering a pandemic-related deal.

“Offer COVID-19: €40,” one advert printed today on the Costa del Sol reads, “Beautiful blonde.”

While posing as a client, an Olive Press journalist was given a list of prices and services.

When asked if she was still working despite the lockdown restrictions, she replied: “Sometimes and with the discreet person.”

Other adverts make it clear they can speak English and continue to offer ‘incalls’ and ‘outcalls’ and 24 hours per day, despite the country being in its sixth week of lockdown.

“Goddess of sex,” one advert in Mijas reads, “Incalls and outcalls, 24 hours, VISA.”

Sex adverts in English continue to be printed across the Costa Blanca, too, suggesting there is still a demand, offering their services in ‘private apartments.’

Spain has been on a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak since March 14.

It has made all non-essential work – including sex work – effectively illegal and punishable under the law. Only certain types of work have been permitted to return, such as construction and hairdressers (for house visits to vulnerable clients only).

One male escort was stopped and fined on his way to meet a client in Barcelona last month.

Another male escort based on the Costa del Sol told the Olive Press he has been inundated with requests but has refused to meet with clients due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“I am receiving so many texts from clients but I am telling them that I am a responsible worker and that I cannot meet them in the lockdown,” he told this paper.

“I think a lot of sex workers are obeying the rules, but I guess some who have seen their incomes disappear are in desperate situations. It’s not an excuse though, just stay home.”

Prostitutes are among the most vulnerable group of workers as they are unable to recuperate their lost incomes via one of the many COVID-19 government schemes.

Spain has been referred to as the ‘Brothel of Europe’ in the past after a 2011 United Nations reported classed it as the third biggest prostitution mecca in the world, behind only Thailand and Puerto Rico.

Since it was decriminalised in 1995, it has grown to become a huge industry with recent estimates believing it to be worth around €24.5 billion and with a workforce of at least 300,000.

However it has also led to a rise in human trafficking, with women shipped from around the world and forced to work the tourism meccas at night.

An illegal prostitution ring was busted just last week in Andalucia, with 12 victims from South America, including a young girl, freed from flats in Jaen and Cordoba, where they were being held by their captors.