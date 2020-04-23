FROM Sunday April 26 children aged 14 and under in Spain can finally leave COVID-19 confinement for exercise.

Some 8.3 million youngsters, who will have been locked down for six weeks, will be eager to hit the streets for some fresh air.

But what exactly are the country’s youngest citizens permitted to do outside? When and where can they do it? And who must accompany them?

This article answers those questions.

When can children go out and for how long?

From Sunday April 26, when the Ministry of Health order comes into force, children can start leaving the house to exercise. This is according to several Spanish newspapers (The Government had previously said April 27)

Children will be allowed out between 9am and 9pm

They will be allowed one hour of exercise per day

What children can and can’t do outside

ALLOWED:

Scooters

Bikes

Balls

Running

Jumping

NOT ALLOWED:

Swimming

Playing on the swings

Playing with other children

Where children can and can’t go

ALONE: A child leaves a playground on March 14, the day Spain’s lockdown was announced ©theOlivePress

ALLOWED:

Beaches

Basketball and five-a-side courts if they are empty

Children must stay within 1km of the home

Communal areas of urbanizations (with agreement of the community)

Forests and countryside areas

NOT ALLOWED:

Public playgrounds and gardens remain closed

Who can accompany children?

Adults, including parents and siblings

Adults can take a maximum of three children with them

Prams and pushchairs are also permitted

What about masks?

The Government ‘recommends’ facial protection, but it is not obligatory

What about over-14s?

Children aged 15 and older have the same rules applied to them as adults, being able to go out for ‘essential’ errands

This latest information has confirmed by Spanish newspapers, including El Mundo.