GUARDIA Civil have launched a probe after viewing the video of a reckless driver in Spain speeding at 240 kph and breaking confinement rules.

The Guardia Civil spotted a video of the incident in Huelva on social media.

AsíNO ?

Investigados por circular a 240 km/h. y por incumplimiento de las medidas de restricción de la movilidad del #estadodealarma. La @guardiacivil de tráfico de Huelva les imputa un delito contra la seguridad del tráfico y otro de desobediencia grave. #QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/IqbFYC1lxx — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) April 22, 2020

The driver and passenger, both seen without personal protective equipment, are deemed to have breached the law on three accounts: Reckless driving, public health and violation of the confinement order imposed by the state of alarm.

Footage shows the speedometer of the vehicle clocking up 240 kph, some 120 kph above the permitted limit.

The incident took place on April 11 on the A-49 highway between Sevilla and Portugal.

The two men under investigation have numerous police records, including three previous reports for violating the lockdown restrictions and an arrest last October.