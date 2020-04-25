PEDRO Sanchez has announced that individual outdoor exercise and walks will be allowed from May 2 if the current trend against COVID-19 continues.

The Spanish prime minister made the announcement at his weekly press conference this evening.

It comes as children up to age 14 are to be allowed out for walks from tomorrow.

Si actuamos con responsabilidad con la salida de los menores de 14 años, habrá más alivios: A partir del 2 de mayo, se permitirá la salida para realizar actividad física individual y paseos con las personas con las que convivimos. ?? @sanchezcastejon

“It is important that we follow the rules strictly,” said Sanchez from Madrid, “It is important that we do not underestimate the enemy.

“If the evolution (of COVID-19) continues like this, people will be able to leave their homes from May 2 to practice individual sports and to walk.”

For the past two days, more people have recovered from coronavirus than have been registered as new cases.

Meanwhile the day-to-day growth in both infections and deaths has remained below 2%.

The PSOE leader reiterated the fact that the lifting of further lockdown rules will depend on where one lives.

“It will be gradual, asymmetrical, and it will depend on the territory in which one lives,” he said, “We will not advance at the same speed.”