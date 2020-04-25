PALMA de Mallorca will reopen its beaches and a selection of its parks this Sunday April 26 to coincide with the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions.

The news was announced by Palma City Council today and will allow children up to 14 years old to enjoy open spaces that had been closed under the lockdown.

The measure does not include 14 year olds, although teens aged 14-17 will be allowed to leave home to perform essential tasks such as going to the supermarket, pharmacy or any other essential trip laid out in the March 14 royal decree. This was announced in the official state bulletin today (read here).

En Palma se podrá pasear por calles, playas y parques y zonas verdes abiertas (Carnatge, parc de la Mar…) si se vive en un radio de 1 km. No se podrá nadar ni merendar, sólo pasear. Los parques cerrados lo seguirán estando y las zonas infantiles no se pueden usar.



???? (2/3) — Ajuntament de Palma (@ajuntpalma) April 25, 2020

On the condition that youngsters are accompanied by an adult, residents and their children will be able to stroll along the capital’s beaches and promenades, although bathing is strictly prohibited.

Social distancing must also be adhered to with families ordered to stay within 1km from their home.

Moreover, those venturing outside must do so for no longer than one hour each day.

A selection of the city’s green spaces will also reopen, including the historical Parc de la Mar, however playgrounds will remain closed and have been resealed by the police.

Entry into popular parks such as Parc des Estacions, Bellver and Sa Riera will also be off limits to the public.

In light of the announcement, officials revealed that the Policia Nacional and Policia Local will be bolstering up patrols to ensure that the rules are adhered to.

This is the first municipality in Mallorca and the whole of the Balearic Islands to declare that its beaches will reopen.

The decision may encourage other town halls to follow suit.