DESPITE some sections of English-speaking media trying to tell the public otherwise, Benidorm’s beaches will NOT be open tomorrow, or any other time this week.

Articles have been published already that have spread misinformation among expats throughout Spain that Costa Blanca’s most popular beaches will be open tomorrow, because of an alleged change in lock-down legislation.

CLOSED: Just ask the mayor!

An official statement confirms the continued ban, “in tune with the decree of extension of measures of the state of alarm, issued by the Government of Spain on March 17, which limited circulation through spaces for public use… such as beaches.”

Toni Pérez, the Mayor of Benidorm, insisted, “for prevention against the spread of the virus, the beaches and public parks of Benidorm are CLOSED to the public since before the state of alarm was decreed, a situation in which they will continue until further instruction.”

He continued, “we are going to be prudent and maintain all the preventive and security measures dictated up to now.”

“Our priority is the safety of people, and that is why any decision that is adopted will be made as long as said safety is guaranteed.”

The mayor has asked for ‘responsibility’ regarding walking out with children, and insists, “Benidorm will continue to comply in a model way as it has done so far.”