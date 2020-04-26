MILLIONS of children have today been allowed to leave the house to exercise for the first time in six weeks.

Spain’s draconian coronavirus lockdown measures have been softened to allow kids up to age 14 to stretch their legs and get some fresh air from April 26.

The exercise rules, published in the government’s BOE, are:

Only one adult can go with children

Only one hour a day

Only once per day

Only one kilometre from the home

A maximum of three kids are allowed out with an adult

Journeys are only permitted between 9am and 9pm

A two-metre distance must be maintained with others

Children can take toys

They can’t play with other children

Playgrounds are off-limits

What if people break the new measures?

According to legal experts Legálitas, fines will be imposed in accordance with the existing Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana (Citizen Security Law).

??Las niñas y niños menores de 14 años ya pueden salir a pasear.



La norma es fácil de aplicar con la fórmula de los 4 1?:



1?adulto



1?vez



1?hora



1?km



Hazlo con responsabilidad y cumpliendo con las medidas de higiene y distancia de seguridad.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/yyo8LL24xk — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) April 26, 2020 ADVICE: Government video reminds the public of the basic rules on letting children out to exercise

Specifically, breaches of Article 36.6 – ‘disobedience or resistance to the authority or its agents in the exercise of their functions’ – can be punished by fines of between €601 and €30,000.

However, so far during Spain’s coronavirus lockdown, penalties for those flouting the rules have generally been in the €601 range.

Although, fines for specific offences can be more than doubled to €1,500 depending on the circumstances.

How much can people be fined?

Legálitas gave the following examples of fines: