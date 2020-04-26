AS Andalucia prepares to reveal the town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 tomorrow, it will be especially good news in parts of Malaga province.

In some 37 municipalities, there has yet to be a single case of coronavirus, reports Diario Sur.

It means they could stand to see restrictions on daily life lifted ahead of other towns with a higher number of cases.

That is what has already been hinted at on numerous occasions by Junta president Juanma Moreno, who revealed this week that a special committee has been studying each municipality to inform deescalation plans.

Malaga has 3,060 confirmed coronavirus cases – making it the worst-hit province in Andalucia – but they are concentrated along the coast and in large metropolitan areas.

Malaga city accounts for more than half of the province’s cases, with a total of 1,600.

British favourite Marbella comes in second with more than 200, followed by its coastal neighbours of Benalmadena, Torremolinos, Velez Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria, which all have around 100 cases each.

Alhaurin de la Torre also has around 100 cases while Ronda is the inland town with the highest number of cases on 115 as of Sunday.

According to Diario Sur, there are 47 municipalities with 10 cases or less, with 15 of these recording just one, seven just two, another five recording three and just two recording 10.

As a whole the province has an average of 184 cases and 15 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the Andalucia average of 154 and 13.4.

Each town is expected to receive a report detailing its COVID-19 incidence tomorrow.

While Malaga has seen the most cases, it is in one of the best performing regions in Spain in terms of battling coronavirus.

As of Sunday, there are now no COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the whole of Andalucia, reported ABC Sevilla.