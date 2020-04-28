CESC Fabregas has offered to defer his entire Monaco salary for four months during the coronavirus crisis.

That means that the Ligue 1 side will save €2.3 million from the Spaniard’s wage.

According to the Telegraph, Monaco will not have to pay back €575,000 of that total at all.

The Catalan midfielder has also accepted a 30% pay cut to his €120,000 a week wage for this period.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player has also offered to top up the wages of ground staff at the club.

Reports also suggest that French clubs are struggling financially and are set to suffer heavy financial losses due to the lack of football being played.

The pandemic has affected the 32-year-old at a personal level after he revealed that his 95-year-old great-grandmother had contracted the virus.

The former Barcelona man has won two European Championships (2008 and 2012) and a World Cup (2010) with the Spanish international side, in 110 appearances.