NICK Cave and the Bad Seeds have rescheduled their European Tour to start in Spring 2021.

They will be performing in the two biggest Spanish cities, Madrid and Barcelona.

The Australian rock band will be taking the stage in the Spanish capital on May 23 at the WiZink Center and at the Catalan capital four days later on May 27 at the Palau Sant Jordi.

The band were planning to tour in support of their 2019 album Ghosteen, but that had to be moved back due to the coronavirus crisis.

All original tickets will remain valid, with additional tickets also on sale.

Cave spoke about the pandemic to NME: “Together we have stepped into history and are now living inside an event unprecedented in our lifetime.

“Every day the news provides us with dizzying information that a few weeks before would have been unthinkable.”

He promised however that the upcoming shows will be ‘f***ing mind-blowing’.