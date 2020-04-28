FORMER Liverpool footballer and one of Spain’s most recognisable sports broadcasters, Michael Robinson, has died at the age of 61.

The former Irish international was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2018.

A post on his personal Twitter account said: “With tremendous sadness we tell you about Michael’s passing.

“It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, filled with the same love that you have shown for him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man so happy, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

He finished his career in Spain, playing for Osasuna and then turned to sports broadcasting.

His punditry made him beloved throughout the entire Iberian country and his passing has prompted an outpouring of sympathy and appreciation from fans and sports stars alike.

Spanish tennis legend Rafa Nadal tweeted a picture of him with Robinson along with a message: “We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own.

“You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you.”

Spain’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas said: “Goodbye friend, it was a pleasure to share so many moments with you. You leave a big mark.”