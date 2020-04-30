SPAIN has finally revealed the schedule for the daily exercise which will be permitted from May 2 as it prepares to loosen further lockdown restrictions.

In a press conference this afternoon, health minister Salvador Illa revealed that adults can leave their homes to walk or perform individual exercise (running, jogging) from 6-10am and from 8-10pm.

People who have carers and the elderly (aged 70 and above) can go outside between 10am and 12pm and 7pm and 8pm.

Children are allowed out – with an adult – between 12pm and 7pm.

The timetables do not apply to municipalities with less than 5,000 people. All people in these towns can do their exercise or daily walk between 6am and 11pm.

For other towns, the timetable has been designed to ensure children to not mix with elderly.

You can only exercise once a day and can have no contact with others. You cannot leave your municipality and must stay within a 1km of your home.

Towns have been given permission to create designated areas for exercise if they so wish, to help avoid accumulations of people.

Illa added: “We recommend masks in cases where the safe distance of two metres cannot be maintained.”

More to follow….