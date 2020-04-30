A WOMAN in Malaga has escaped her abusive husband by climbing onto the roof of their building along with her seven children.

According to El Mundo, the events occurred on April 16, in a building located in the area of Carretera de Cadiz.

A witness called the Policia Local after he witnessed the mother along with her seven children walking on the roof of the building.

When the police arrived, they found the woman – of French nationality – and her children in a neighbour’s house, who had witnessed the events unfolding and invited them into her home.

According to police sources the woman was ‘nervous and crying’ and was reluctant to collaborate with the officers.

The agents however deduced that this was an incident of domestic abuse and decided to go to the family home to interrogate the husband.

The 45-year-old man – of Moroccan nationality – tried to escape but was arrested.

He proceeded to claim that it was just a simple argument, but once the officers saw the state of the house they didn’t believe him, as to them, it was a clear case of domestic violence.

He has now been transferred to prison while he awaits his court date.

This comes after the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, said a few days ago that 4,140 people have been arrested for similar crimes during the state of emergency.