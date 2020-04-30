A PRIEST has been mugged inside his home in Andalucia.

The perpetrators attacked the holy man inside his home in Huelva, beating him and robbing him.

The thieves made off with the priest’s money and mobile phone, along with the keys to the church of San Pablo, of which he works at.

Not content with that, the criminals decided to also steal from the house of God, as they used the keys and proceeded to steal money from the church.

The events took place on Tuesday night in the neighbourhood of Fuentepina, with the priest contacting the police on Wednesday morning.

The unfortunate man had to be taken to hospital as a result of the attack.

Fortunately, he is in a stable condition and there are no worries for any lasting injuries as a result.

The police have not made it clear if they have any suspects as of yet, with the investigation still undergoing.