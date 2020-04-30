ORIHUELA City Council has reported all Local Police must come to work and guarantee strict compliance of new lock-down rules, this Bank Holiday weekend.

Their Costa Blanca headquarters has suspended all staff leave tomorrow, May 1, with controls and patrols intensified over the bank holiday weekend.

Particularly, routes in and out of coastal areas will have more roadblocks to check addresses of those travelling.

Those taking advantage of the partial de-escalation by travelling to second homes for the weekend, risk massive fines.

Other aspects related to the lock-down lift will also be addressed, such as ages of children and number of accompanying adults.

In this afternoon’s press release, authorities reminded people that we are still only in Phase 0 of de-escalation, and should not think that the confinement has ended.