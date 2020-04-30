THE Guardia Civil have arrested an ISIS supporter in Madrid for posting terrorist threats on social media.

The anti-terrorist officers arrested a man from Guinea-Bissau who used social media to make threats and encourage attacks against state institutions and the King.

Among the people targeted were also high ranking judges and members of the Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI).

These tweets also included express references to terrorist organisations and specifically ISIS.

They also included logos and flags of the terrorist group that up until a few years ago controlled much of Syria.

The 48-year-old also had a criminal record that included the use of violence in robberies.

He has also served time in prison in 2015.

The Guardia Civil describe him as a ‘dangerous and unstable’ individual, pointing to evidence that he’s what is described as a lone wolf.