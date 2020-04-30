A MAN has fallen to his death from the eighth floor of an apartment block in Mallorca.

The tragic incident took place just after 5am yesterday morning at a complex on Avenida de S’Olivera in Magaluf.

Investigators say the 33-year-old man, originally from Ireland and a resident on the island, plummeted from his balcony onto a roof located on the fifth floor.

FALL: The man fell from the eighth floor onto a roof on the fifth floor

A neighbour had alerted the emergency services about the fall, with an ambulance being dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics battled to save the man’s life by performing CPR, however he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Guardia Civil have now opened up an investigation to clarify how the man fell from such a height.

An autopsy is also being performed to determine whether he may have consumed alcohol or narcotics before his death.

READ MORE:

In recent years, authorities have warned of ‘balconing’, which has grown in popularity among tourists, chiefly Britons, in holiday destinations such as Magaluf in Mallorca and San Antonio in Ibiza.

Last year, the Government of the Balearic Islands announced that it would clamp down on the illegal act to tackle troublesome tourists.

Officials said that anyone caught jumping off a balcony would be immediately expulsed from their hotel in addition to facing a hefty fine.