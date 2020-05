POLICIA Nacional have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a car this morning.

The 51-year-old’s body was discovered in Torre del Mar in Velez Malaga in the early hours.

According to Europa Press, the woman is Spanish and police have not ruled out any theories on the cause of death.

The grisly find was made in the area of El Tomillar after it was called in to the 112 emergency service.

More to follow…