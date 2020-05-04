HAIRDRERSSERS and beauty salons across Spain will open this Monday, May 4.

The government has ruled that businesses of less than 400m2 can reopen, ensuring certain norms to ensure social distancing and hygiene measures are respected.

Measures include: mandatory use of masks, disposable towels, a safety distance between people of two metres, no magazines or newspapers and the closure of children’s play areas.

Hairdressers will be permitted to break the two-metre rule between themselves and their client, but other customers must be kept apart.

Other criteria include frequent hand washing, the use of gloves when necessary or the introduction of coats, bags and personal belongings of clients into individual airtight bags that will be handed out at the exit.

It’s not guaranteed that all hairdressers will open and some salons are also considering offering only short appointments – no colours or perms – at first in order to limit contact time.

It’s common for hairdressers in Spain to operate on a walk-in basis, however in order to keep crowds to a minimum, hairdressers will only accept people who have booked in advance.

Marco Aldany hairdressers, which has 300 sites in Spain, has established shifts for its hairdressers and in addition to the compulsory measures, will also take the temperature of customers using laser thermometers.